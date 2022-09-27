scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Shinde-Fadnavis govt likely to withdraw MVA amendment to Public Universities Act

The 2021 amendment curtailed the governor’s powers in appointing the vice chancellors of universities and also appointed the state's higher education minister as the pro-chancellor of the universities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (PTI, file)

The Maharashtra Cabinet is on Tuesday likely to withdraw the amendment introduced by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the state Public Universities Act 2016 which curtails the powers of the governor and empowers the state government to recommend names to the vice-chancellor’s post.

The amendment, passed in the 2021 winter session of the legislature, also appointed the state’s higher and technical education minister as the pro-chancellor of the universities.

The BJP, then in the Opposition, had opposed the amendment and had even staged a walkout when the Bill was being passed. It had claimed that the amendment would end the autonomy of the universities. The Bill was presented by the then higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, who has now joined hands with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and is currently the minister of industries. Interestingly, Samant is now a part of the Cabinet which is likely to withdraw the amendment.

As per the amendment, the committee will recommend five names for the post of vice-chancellor, of which the state government will suggest two names to the governor, who is also the chancellor. The governor will have to select one of the two names for the vice chancellor’s post. As far as the appointment of the pro-vice chancellor is concerned, the vice chancellor will suggest names to the state government and thereafter the state government will recommend three names to the chancellor (governor). One of these names will be appointed as pro-vice chancellor.

Samant had earlier said that the government had proposed the changes based on a high-level committee chaired by former University Grants Commission chairman Sukhdev Thorat to suggest improvements in the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, for effective implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, and improvement in quality and excellence.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 01:27:19 pm
