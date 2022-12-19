scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Shinde-Fadnavis govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 52,327 crore

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took over in November 2019, cumulatively governments have presented a supplementary demand of Rs 1,79,494.05 crore.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during an all-party meeting, in Mumbai. (File Photo)
The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government Monday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 52,327 crore for the financial year 2022-23. These are the highest-ever demands sought by the government in recent years.

Of the total amount, Rs 36,417 crore is from the revenue account and Rs 15,856 crore is from the capital account. The Shinde-Fadnavis government, which assumed power in June, in the monsoon session of the state legislature had presented supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826.71 crore.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took over in November 2019, cumulatively governments have presented a supplementary demand of Rs 1,79,494.05 crore. The MVA during the budget session in March had presented Rs 6,250.36 crore.

Supplementary demands are additional funds sought by the government over budget demands.

Of the total revenue demands, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 3,802 crore for revenue and forest, out of which Rs 3,600 crore is sought to provide financial assistance to farmers hit by natural calamities. The government has earmarked Rs 7,001 crore for the industry and power department, Rs 4,838 crore for the rural development department, Rs 3,210 crore for school education, Rs 2,344 crore for the public works department, Rs 2,076 crore for the urban development department, Rs 2,065 crore for finance, Rs 1,183 crore for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Rs 1,437 crore for food and civil supply, Rs 1,072 crore for the general administration department, Rs 1,814 crore for the tribal development department, Rs 1,057 crore for the Other Backward Classes department and Rs 718 crore for water supply.

Further, the government has allocated Rs 2,135 crore towards the payment of arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission report to state government employees. The government has earmarked Rs 1,304 crore for interest payment by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Rs 286 crore for laying optical fibre, Rs 125 crore for the installation of CCTVs in Mumbai city, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Of the Rs 15,856 crore from the capital account, the state government has made an allocation of Rs 6,868 crore to the urban development department, Rs 4,987 crore to the public works department, and Rs 1,198 crore to water resources.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 04:58:35 pm
