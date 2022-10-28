scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Shinde-Fadnavis government formed so that all big projects go to Gujarat: Sena leader Subhash Desai

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government would have ensured that big-ticket projects remained in Maharashtra, former industries minister Subhash Desai said.

Had the MVA been in power, such a thing would not have happened, Desai said. (File)

Former industries minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai on Friday lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft project moving to Vadodara, alleging that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government was formed to facilitate the exodus of all mega projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Questioning chief minister Shinde and deputy chief minister Fadnavis’ silence on the Tata Airbus project moving to Gujarat, Desai said, “The people of Maharashtra have to pay the price for partisan politics of BJP. Why is it that all big projects from Maharashtra have been shifted to Gujarat in just a short span of three to four months? Is it sheer coincidence? Or was there a strategy to dislodge the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to replace it with the Shinde-Fadnavis government so that each and every project makes its way to Gujarat?” Desai said.

The loss of the Rs 22,000 crore Tata Airbus project follows the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant project worth Rs 2 lakh crore moving to Gujarat.

Had the MVA been in power, such a thing would not have happened, Desai said. “The MVA government would have ensured such big-ticket projects remained in Maharashtra,” he added.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 01:14:12 pm
