Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Shinde, Fadnavis attend Vishwa Marathi Sammelan

"The government has resolved to organise this programme annually. It makes me very happy to see the response we have received for this celebration and I am confident that the scale of the programme will increase in scale every year. We will soon hold it at a large stadium in Mumbai," said Shinde.

The Maharashtra government’s Marathi Language department held a Vishwa Marathi Sammelan on Wednesday, at the National Sports stadium in Worli. The event was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The government has resolved to organise this programme annually. It makes me very happy to see the response we have received for this celebration and I am confident that the scale of the programme will increase in scale every year. We will soon hold it at a large stadium in Mumbai,” said Shinde.

Fadnavis said, “The importance of Marathi language was recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He believes if regional languages are to be preserved, they have to be treated as knowledge languages. If higher technical education is not taught in regional languages, they cannot be preserved. He has directed all states to promote such education in regional languages and Maharashtra is also making efforts to implement the same… There is sweetness in all the dialects… whether from north or western Maharashtra.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 00:57 IST
