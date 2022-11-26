scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Shinde faction’s legislature party office to come up next to Uddhav Sena’s in south Mumbai

The office will come up at the Brahmagiri bungalow – one of the official residences of ministers located in front of the Mantralaya.

Work underway in full swing at Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena office near Mantralaya in Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar )

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena is likely to open its legislature party office next to the one of its rival Shiv Sena (UBT) in south Mumbai. The first office of the Shinde faction in Mumbai is likely to be opened in a couple of weeks.

The office will come up at the Brahmagiri bungalow – one of the official residences of ministers located in front of the Mantralaya. The bungalow is next to Shivalaya, the legislature party office of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the bungalow of Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Nilam Gorhe.

“The bungalow has been allotted to Shiv Sena’s (Shinde faction) legislature party to set up its temporary office by the general administration department,” an official said.

“Currently, interior and exterior works are going on at Bramhagiri bungalow. The office will be opened in a couple of weeks,” a Shinde faction leader said.
Earlier, the Bramhagiri bungalow, which is being renovated, was allotted to Shinde faction leader and minister Sandipan Bhumre. Bhumre has now been allotted another bungalow.

Sources said Bramhagiri bungalow was chosen keeping in mind that the party office Sena (UBT) is next to it. “The office will have a grand auditorium, which will be used to hold press conferences, meetings and gatherings. There will be separate cabins for the spokesperson and some office-bearers, including party leaders,” said an official.

