Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Shinde faction: Each rebel MLA to file Rs 50-cr defamation case against Sule, Ajit Pawar, Aaditya

Vijay Shivtare, spokesperson of the Shinde faction, said that the 50 MLAs will file defamation cases worth Rs 50 crore each against all three leaders.

"Let everything be clear in the court," said Shivtare. (Express File)

THE EKNATH Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that each of the 50 MLAs who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray will file Rs 50-crore defamation suits against NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule as well as Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray for alleging that they took Rs 50 crore each to rebel against Uddhav’s leadership.

“Suleji had said that if anyone would have made similar allegations against her then she would have filed defamation case and asked for evidence. So, we are now taking her advice and sending defamation notices to three of them. They should either apologise publicly or show evidence in court that there has been such transaction,” Shivtare said.

He added that he is announcing this after consulting all the MLAs and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, “who feels that such frivolous allegations must now stop”. “Let everything be clear in the court,” said Shivtare.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 03:13:22 am
