Shinde faction announces new executive committee of Yuva Sena; Sena leaders’ sons dominate panel

While the tussle over which faction of the Shiv Sena controls the party has moved to the domain of the Election Commision, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction on Friday announced a new executive committee of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party which has been headed by Aaditya Thackeray since 2010.

The executive committee has the sons of several rebel Sena leaders, even though the Shinde faction and the BJP are ostensibly opposed to dynastic politics.

The Shinde faction has released the names of 22 members who have been appointed as members of the Yuva Sena executive committee.

The list includes former BMC corporator Samadhan Sarvankar, who is the son of Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar and has been made in-charge of the youth wing in Mumbai, along with Raj Surve, the son of Dahisar MLA Prakash Surve, and Prayag Lande, who is the son of Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande.

The names from the Konkan region are Vikas Gogawale, the son of Mahad constituency MLA Bharat Sheth Gogawale along with Rupesh Patil and Ram Rane.

Rebel Sena leader Arjun Khotkar’s son Abhimanyu Khotkar has been made in-charge of the youth wing in Marathwada along with Avinash Khape Patil.

Avishkar Bhuse, the son of maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse, has been made in-charge in Malegaon.

“The youths working in Yuva Sena (led by Aaditya Thackeray) have joined the Shinde camp and so, the executive committee has been declared. They have been given responsibility of mobilising youth and solve their issues, be it in colleges or outside campus,” said a leader from the Shinde camp, adding that Kiran Sali has been appointed secretary of the Yuva Sena.

Currently, secretary post is held by Varun Sardesai, cousin of Aaditya Thackeray.