Shinde faction a 40-headed Ravana who took away Lord Rama’s bow and arrow: Uddhav

A day after the Election Commission (EC) of India froze Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow poll symbol, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while terming the poll panel’s order as an “injustice” towards him and the party.

In a virtual address to the Sena cadre and people of Maharashtra, Uddhav called the Shinde faction a 40-headed Ravana who took away Lord Rama’s “bow and arrow”, which was also dear to late Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav said even though people of Maharashtra tolerated the “betrayal” and his stepping down from the CM’s post after the rebellion by Shinde, freezing of the party’s name and symbol was “too much”.

“You(Shinde) wanted to become CM, that was also okay in a way but now you want to be the chief of Shiv Sena? It is too much now…”, Uddhav said.

He further said that though Shinde faction would be happy today, the BJP would be happier. “More than them (Shinde group), the “superpower”(BJP) who are behind them would be happy,” he said.

Stating that the BJP will ultimately “use and throw” the Shinde faction, Uddhav said, “Shinde faction is not realising that just like a bottle of juice, the BJP will use and throw them in the dustbin when their utility is over. In fact, it is over now; whatever chaos they wanted to create, they have done. The party symbol is already frozen and the name is frozen too.”

A visibly upset Uddhav accused the BJP of behaving worse than the Congress during the Emergency as the latter “did not think of banning or finishing” the Sena.

“After what happened yesterday, many called me and cried…. I told them to calm down and (assured them) that nothing had happened. Crisis also comes with opportunities and one should look for them. I am not shaken or afraid, neither should you. Keep faith and confidence. We have to fight back and win,” Uddhav said while asking his cadre to be alert.

He, however, stated that he was not expecting Saturday’s order from EC when the issue of disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs was already pending at the top court.

Continuing with his tirade against Shinde, Uddhav said, “You are attempting to finish the Shiv Sena, the name given by my grandfather, the party created by my father and which I am taking forward. But I must tell you, loyalty can’t be bought or sold. I will turn this crisis into an opportunity.”