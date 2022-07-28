scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Shinde directs officials to speed up road projects in MMR

Shinde had convened a meeting with district collectors, the MMRDA commissioner and civic chiefs of Mumbai and MMR to review infrastructure development works in the MMR on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 10:15:17 pm
Shinde instructed the MMRDA, which is undertaking some of the big infrastructure projects in Mumbai and its neighbouring cities, to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed projects. (File)

To provide relief to motorists who are facing major traffic snarls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, especially in and around Thane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed officials to speed up various road projects in the MMR and instructed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to take up road repair works on “war footing”.

Shinde had convened a meeting with district collectors, the MMRDA commissioner and civic chiefs of Mumbai and MMR to review infrastructure development works in the MMR on Thursday.

Shinde instructed the MMRDA, which is undertaking some of the big infrastructure projects in Mumbai and its neighbouring cities, to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed projects.

He also instructed officials to widen roads in Palghar and settle the issue of pending compensation of land acquisition for Shilphata-Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India

Shinde asked officials to speed up the work on Vasai-Virar multi-modal corridor that will greatly reduce traffic congestion in Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Dombivli-Ulhasnagar and also boost development in that area.

More from Mumbai

“In the meeting, the chief minister gave special emphasis on widening of roads and developing internal communication facilities in Palghar district, which will help boost industry and business in the tribal district,” said an official.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

5

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’

Premium
Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four
Chess Olympiad

Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Are frequent naps linked to blood pressure, stroke risk?

Are frequent naps linked to blood pressure, stroke risk?

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement