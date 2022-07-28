Shinde directs officials to speed up road projects in MMR

July 28, 2022 10:15:17 pm
To provide relief to motorists who are facing major traffic snarls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, especially in and around Thane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed officials to speed up various road projects in the MMR and instructed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to take up road repair works on “war footing”.
Shinde had convened a meeting with district collectors, the MMRDA commissioner and civic chiefs of Mumbai and MMR to review infrastructure development works in the MMR on Thursday.
Shinde instructed the MMRDA, which is undertaking some of the big infrastructure projects in Mumbai and its neighbouring cities, to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed projects.
He also instructed officials to widen roads in Palghar and settle the issue of pending compensation of land acquisition for Shilphata-Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road.
Shinde asked officials to speed up the work on Vasai-Virar multi-modal corridor that will greatly reduce traffic congestion in Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Dombivli-Ulhasnagar and also boost development in that area.
“In the meeting, the chief minister gave special emphasis on widening of roads and developing internal communication facilities in Palghar district, which will help boost industry and business in the tribal district,” said an official.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
