Shinde a traitor, say Shiv Sainiks as they rally outside Shiv Sena Bhavan

Amid a stalemate between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Eknath Sinde-led rebels, ordinary Shiv Sainik’s continued to rally outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai through the day, expressing their support for the chief minister.

“The ones whom Uddhav saheb had trusted have stabbed us in the back. Shinde was also made a minister by the party but still he is unsatisfied. We never thought he will betray us. If he had any issues, he should have told saheb,” said 83-year-old Mahadeo Deole, a former mayor of Mumbai, who came to Shiv Sena Bhavan to show his support.

Ashish Khinchi, a Sena leader from Rajasthan, also visited the Sena Bhavan on Friday. “I just want to ask whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will take any action against Shinde and the other MLAs who are in Guwahati,” he asked.

Indrapal Singh Marwa (37) from Sion, who is a leader from Shiv Sena’s transport wing, said: “We want Shinde to do ‘ghar wapsi’. He is a traitor. If he does not listen then like (Shiv Sena MP Sanjay) Rautji said we are just waiting for instructions from the CM. We will fight them on the road too. Shinde buckled under pressure from the ED but

other Sena leaders have not turned their back to the party.”

Abdul Shaikh (40) from Worli, another leader from Sena’s transport wing, said, “Shinde is a traitor who won in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dhige. He was a rickshaw driver and see where he is now. He fears the ED and has betrayed for money.”