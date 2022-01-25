Shilpa Shetty discharged by Mumbai court in 2007 case of ‘obscenity’

Actor Shilpa Shetty was discharged by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai from offences pertaining to obscenity based on a complaint filed against her in 2007 following an event where Hollywood actor Richard Gere hugged and kissed her in public.

While the complaint was filed in Rajasthan, the case was transferred to the court in Ballard Pier in Mumbai following orders by the Supreme Court.

Shetty, through her lawyer Madhukar Dalvi, had said in the discharge plea that the accusation against her was that she had not protested when she was kissed by ‘co-accused’ Gere. The plea said that this, by no stretch of imagination, made her a conspirator or perpetrator of any crime. The plea also said the sections she was booked under could not be applied against her.

She was booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The discharge plea said these charges were frivolous and baseless, and the complaint did not disclose any overt act under these sections against her. It said she was only participating in a charitable cause for spreading awareness on AIDS.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki M Chavan, in her order last week, said the charge against Shetty is “groundless”, allowing her discharge from the case.