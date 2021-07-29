scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Must Read

Shilpa Shetty moves HC seeking to restrain media organisations from publishing defamatory content

The applicant also sought from the court a direction to respondent organizations to remove allegedly defamatory content from their platforms and issue an unconditional apology for the same.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 29, 2021 9:10:05 pm
Shilpa Shetty in her statement said she knew about the app but not about its contents. (Photo: _phullara_/Instagram)

Actor Shilpa Shetty approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organizations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her on social media and websites in connection with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in adult films case.

The interim application filed by Shetty in the defamation suit stated that respondents are causing ‘irreparable harm’ and damage to her reputation with the aim of sensationalizing news and increasing their readership and viewership and sought injunction against further publication of ‘completely false, erroneous, derogatory and defamatory’ information.

The applicant also sought from the court a direction to respondent organizations to remove allegedly defamatory content from their platforms and issue an unconditional apology for the same.

Click here for more

The plea also sought directions against social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube to remove such defamatory content from their platforms. HC is likely to hear the plea on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 29: Latest News

Advertisement