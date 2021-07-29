Shilpa Shetty moves HC seeking to restrain media organisations from publishing defamatory content

Shilpa Shetty in her statement said she knew about the app but not about its contents. (Photo: _phullara_/Instagram)

Actor Shilpa Shetty approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organizations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her on social media and websites in connection with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in adult films case.

The interim application filed by Shetty in the defamation suit stated that respondents are causing ‘irreparable harm’ and damage to her reputation with the aim of sensationalizing news and increasing their readership and viewership and sought injunction against further publication of ‘completely false, erroneous, derogatory and defamatory’ information.

The applicant also sought from the court a direction to respondent organizations to remove allegedly defamatory content from their platforms and issue an unconditional apology for the same.

The plea also sought directions against social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube to remove such defamatory content from their platforms. HC is likely to hear the plea on Friday.