Shifting of Jawaharlal Nehru Library to be discussed in BMC-MU meet on March 2

Mumbai University’s (MU) Jawaharlal Nehru Library in its Kalina campus will finally be shifted to the new building. Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant visited the library on Wednesday, which was recently in the spotlight for its poor state with books and research papers rotting.

The minister announced a new meeting on March 2 with university and BMC officials where the work of shifting the library to the new building will be discussed. “The new building, even as it is ready, does not have the occupancy certificate (OC). I will request the mayor also to personally pay attention to this. The meeting will finalise on a plan to begin the work of shifting,” said Samant, adding that the condition of books in the library is really unfortunate. “Even as it is MU’s responsibility, the state government has now taken an interest in the issue and so, I visited the library. Bringing this library back to its glory will be on priority now,” he added.

The Indian Express had reported on Monday about the poor condition of books and research papers at the library. Some parts of the current library building, which requires heavy repair work, have been declared dangerous. The new building, built with an intention to shift the library, has remained empty for over four years now.

Vaibhav Thorat, MU Senate member who had raised the issue by writing a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University regarding the condition of this library, said, “It is great to know that the minister himself has paid attention to the issue, proactively. But what happened to books and research papers in MU’s library is unfortunate and the administration should be more careful.”