Shift Wadhawan to state-run JJ hospital from private hospital: Court

A special CBI court on Thursday directed that DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan be shifted to state-run JJ hospital from a private hospital in Mumbai, where he has been lodged for the last 15 months.

The CBI court had earlier this week sought an explanation from the Taloja jail superintendent on how Wadhawan was shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital without its permission. On Thursday, the superintendent sought time to submit its response.

“Superintendent of Taloja Central Jail is directed to shift immediately accused Dheeraj Wadhawan to J J hospital, Mumbai, for treatment. Concerned doctors of J J hospital are directed to examine the accused. If he needs hospitalisation, he be admitted in J J hospital and in that regard, report be placed (before) this court,” Special CBI Judge S U Wadgaonkar said.

On Tuesday, the CBI had filed a plea stating that there was no medical exigency to keep Wadhawan in the private hospital for 15 months.

The same day, another court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was told that the private hospital has proposed that Wadhawan needs to undergo a surgery, as he is suffering from severe nasal congestion and has difficulty in breathing. The PMLA court had asked J J hospital to verify if Wadhawan needs the surgery and submit a report. It had said that till then, Wadhawan is permitted to remain at the private hospital. The hearing on this is scheduled for March 28.

The special CBI court, which ordered that Wadhawan be shifted to J J hospital, said that the PMLA court’s order is not an impediment since the order was in a different case.

Wadhawan was arrested in 2020 first by the CBI in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank alleged fraud case. After he was sent to judicial custody by the CBI court, the ED had sought his custody and arrested him in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Yes Bank alleged fraud.