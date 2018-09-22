Shetty murder case: Court accepts CBI’s final report

CBI said no prosecutable evidence was found against four of the six accused in the case. (Representational) CBI said no prosecutable evidence was found against four of the six accused in the case. (Representational)

The Pune sessions court on Friday accepted the final report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the murder case of RTI activist Satish Shetty. In its report, the agency had said no prosecutable evidence was found against four of the six accused in the case, including IRB Chairman and Managing Director Virendra Mhaiskar.

Mhaiskar and 12 others had been booked in connection with an alleged land scam on October 15, 2009, in a case filed by Shetty. The RTI activist soon started receiving death threats and he was murdered on January 13, 2010.

Shetty’s family is now planning to move the Bombay High Court against the sessions court order. “We will move the High Court against it,” said advocate Rohan Nahar, who is representing Sandeep Shetty, brother of the deceased RTI activist.

The CBI had filed the final report in the murder case on April 13, 2018, before the sessions court in Pune, and stated that no ‘prosecutable evidence’ had been found against four of the six accused, including Mhaiskar. The agency also said the trial against the other two accused, both former police officials from Pune Rural Police, would continue. Opposing the CBI’s ‘final report’, Sandeep Shetty had submitted before the court that as per CrPC 173 (8), any investigation conducted by any agency has to end with a report detailing the probe.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App