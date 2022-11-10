Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant file sexual harassment complaints against each other

Actors Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have filed police complaints against each other on charges of sexual harassment and defamation amongst others.

Based on a complaint by Chopra, the Amboli police filed an FIR against Sawant and her lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt on November 8 under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult), and 509 (insulting modesty of woman by act, word or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 67 (transmission of obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act. The next day, the Oshiwara police registered an FIR against Chopra under sections 354A and 509 of the IPC.

The verbal altercations between Chopra and Sawant began after Chopra levelled allegations of sexual harassment against actor and producer Sajid Khan, who is presently a contestant in TV show Bigg Boss. Chopra had recorded her statement at the Juhu police station against Khan last month, confirmed an official from the police station.

Sawant, while speaking with media outlets, had allegedly made defamatory and derogatory comments against Chopra in connection with her allegations against Sajid Khan. In return, Chopra made defamatory and derogatory allegations against Sawant while talking to reporters.