Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant file sexual harassment complaints against each other

Rakhi SawantActor Rakhi Sawant has called out Sherlyn Chopra for the latter's recent update about complain against Sajid Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/SherylnChopra)

Actors Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have filed police complaints against each other on charges of sexual harassment and defamation amongst others.

Based on a complaint by Chopra, the Amboli police filed an FIR against Sawant and her lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt on November 8 under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult), and 509 (insulting modesty of woman by act, word or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 67 (transmission of obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act. The next day, the Oshiwara police registered an FIR against Chopra under sections 354A and 509 of the IPC.

The verbal altercations between Chopra and Sawant began after Chopra levelled allegations of sexual harassment against actor and producer Sajid Khan, who is presently a contestant in TV show Bigg Boss. Chopra had recorded her statement at the Juhu police station against Khan last month, confirmed an official from the police station.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 06:17:22 pm
