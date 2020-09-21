Shelter home for rescued animals soon in Thane

Shashank Tomar added that construction of one shelter home will cost around Rs 10 lakh. (Representational)

A shelter home for rescued animals will soon come up on a 10,000 sq ft plot in Waghbil. The centre — named Freedom Farm and being built by Yeoor Animal Society and Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) — will provide shelter and medical treatment to rescued animals.

Shashank Tomar, founder of CAP foundation, told The Indian Express, “We have acquired the plot required for the shelter. We are confident that the shelter will be ready before December 31… We are also planning to construct a shelter in other cities as well.”

He added that construction of one shelter home will cost around Rs 10 lakh.

