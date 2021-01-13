Shelar meets Pawar, says Maratha quota discussed

Following the meeting, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar maintained that the discussion was confined to Maratha reservation.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Tuesday met NCP president Sharad Pawar at his official residence in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, he maintained that the discussion was confined to Maratha reservation. “The Marathas are anxious and worried. Pawar sahab is a senior leader, who is very well versed with the anxiety and unrest among students in the community. Therefore, we discussed the issue confronting the community,” he told mediapersons.

Last September, the Supreme Court had stayed reservation provided to the Marathas in jobs and education under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class category by the Maharashtra government, preventing eligible candidates from availing the quota.

The reservation case is set to come up for hearing from January 25. The state government wants the SC to refer the matter to a larger constitutional bench, comprising at least nine or 11 judges.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, also met Pawar.

“We want the Centre to play important role in the matter. As the court has made the Attorney General a party to the Maratha reservation case, the Union government should take pro-active measures to resolve all issues…,” Chavan told mediapersons.