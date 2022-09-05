scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘BJP is neither breaking parties nor dividing Marathi people’: Shelar attacks Thackeray-led Sena

Ashish Shelar's attack against Thackeray came hours after Sena mouthpiece Saamana published an editorial which accused the BJP of "breaking parties" and "dividing Marathi people".

ashish shelar"Thackeray's Sena has no mission. It is only using the Marathi mission to find a way out to earn commission," Shelar said. (File)

BJP MLA and party’s Mumbai president Ashish Shelar has questioned Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s contribution for the Marathi people.

“Who is responsible for shutting down BMC’s Marathi schools? Who asked Sachin Vaze to work as a recovery agent? Who is to be blamed for the accidental death of Dr Amrapurkar? Who struck an alliance with the Congress, the party that was responsible for killing Marathi Manoos during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement?”

Shelar’s attack against Thackeray came hours after Sena mouthpiece Saamana published an editorial which accused the BJP of “breaking parties” and “dividing Marathi people”. The editorial was titled ‘Toda, phoda, jhoda (break, smash, beat)’.

Taking serious objection to the editorial, Shelar said: “Your allegations that BJP is trying to create a divide in Marathi Manoos, is 100 per cent false.”

The BJP leader said the Thackeray-led Sena had patronised non-Marathi speaking contractors and builders for several decades for vested interests.

“Who siphoned off the commission of over Rs 3 lakh crore? Who is responsible for ruining the mill workers? Who was responsible to ensure that young Marathi boys only sell Vadapav?” he said.

“And then these people were free to take credit for how they only worked for the upliftment of Marathi Manoos…. Now they are asking Marathi Manoos to move ahead? Where do they intend to drive Marathi Manoos out of Mumbai? To Vasai or Virar? Or maybe even further?” he asked.

“Thackeray’s Sena has no mission. It is only using the Marathi mission to find a way out to earn commission,” Shelar said.

“Not surprisingly, efficient leaders quit the party. Even cousin Raj Thackeray was forced to part from Shiv Sena and set up his own party MNS. All the elected MPs, MLAs, Corporators are all fed up with the Sena led by Uddhav,” he added.

“As a result, Uddhav Thackeray had to step down as CM… All this happened only to satisfy one single ego…. Still, this ‘Penguin Sena’ is not budging and is continuing its mission to criticise….” Shelar said.

“Why are you covering up your failure under the guise of Marathi Manoos? Why are you reminding Marathi poems to cover up your failures? Why are you defaming the saffron for your selfish aspirations?” Shelar asked.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:37:17 pm
