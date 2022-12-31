Sheezan knew Tunisha had anxiety & OCD, still broke up: Police in court

In the remand plea filed before a court seeking further custody of actor Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma death case, the Waliv police said on Friday that the accused knew that Tunisha suffered from anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, in spite of which, he got into a relationship with her and broke up against her wishes.

The police told the court that even after the break up, Sheezan (28) and Tunisha (20) met every day on the set of their show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’. Sheezan allegedly spoke to her with concern, making it difficult for her to move on. The police claimed that it appears that due to these reasons, Tunisha was upset and died by suicide, which needs to be investigated.

While the police sought five-day remand, the court extended Sheezan’s police custody by one day.

In its remand report, the police said that there is intense discontent among the general public due to the case and it is necessary to find out the reason behind the suicide. The police added that from the CCTV camera footage, it appeared that the two had a fight some time before Tunisha died by suicide. During questioning, Sheezan had not given satisfactory answers, the report mentioned.

The police told the court that as per Sheezan’s WhatsApp chats, it is clear that the two were in a relationship and he stopped responding to her messages eventually. The police added that they need to question Sheezan regarding the deleted chats from his phone.

The court was also told that as per the statement of Tunisha’s family members – recorded by the police on Thursday – the actor was slapped by Sheezan. He had also been forcing her to learn Urdu and wear hijab, the police said.

Earlier in the day, Tunisha’s mother Vanita and uncle Pawan addressed the media saying that they wanted the police to investigate whether she had been murdered. Vanita alleged that a few days before the incident, Sheezan had slapped her daughter when she had confronted him about his affairs with other women in spite of being in a relationship with her.

“Sheezan Khan knew that she was fragile but still he cheated on her, driving her to depression,” Vanita alleged. She claimed that Tunisha was close to Sheezan’s sisters and mother and had been forcing her to wear a hijab and learn Urdu.

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s lawyer Sharad Rai told the court that the police had so far not found any evidence of the allegations made against him. He claimed that the police had not been able to find any woman alleged to be Sheezan’s “mystery girlfriend”, due to which Tunisha was insecure and assumed that Sheezan was cheating on her.