Who is Sheezan Khan, arrested in Tunisha Sharma abetment of suicide case?

Television actor Sheezan Khan, 28, was arrested Sunday for abetment of suicide, after his co-star and alleged former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday on the set of a show in Vasai.

The FIR against Khan was registered on the basis of a complaint by Vanita Sharma, Tunisha’s mother.

As per the FIR, the two actors were in a relationship and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha, 20, was said to have been upset about the breakup.

Khan has acted in shows like Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, in which he was the lead along with Tunisha. He is best known for the role of young Akbar in the television show Jodha Akbar.

He has also appeared in several Hindi language TV shows like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Nazar 2 and Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar. The actor has two elder sisters– Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, who are also television actors.

Tunisha was found dead in the washroom after a tea break while shooting for Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul.

She started her career as a child actor in the Sony TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. Born in Chandigarh, she had featured in the films Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor as a young Katrina Kaif, besides appearing in various TV shows.