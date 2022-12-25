scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Who is Sheezan Khan, arrested in Tunisha Sharma abetment of suicide case?

Khan has acted in shows like Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, in which he was the lead along with Tunisha. He is best known for the role of young Akbar in the television show Jodha Akbar.

sheezan tunishaTunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were allegedly in a relationship and broke up 15 days ago. (Photo: Sheezan Khan/ Instagram)
Television actor Sheezan Khan, 28, was arrested Sunday for abetment of suicide, after his co-star and alleged former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday on the set of a show in Vasai.

The FIR against Khan was registered on the basis of a complaint by Vanita Sharma, Tunisha’s mother.

Also read |‘Tunisha Sharma didn’t deserve to go this way’: Her co-stars remember her as ‘pure soul’, say she was always with Sheezan Khan

As per the FIR, the two actors were in a relationship and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha, 20, was said to have been upset about the breakup.

He has also appeared in several Hindi language TV shows like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Nazar 2 and Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar. The actor has two elder sisters– Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, who are also television actors.

Tunisha was found dead in the washroom after a tea break while shooting for Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul.

She started her career as a child actor in the Sony TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. Born in Chandigarh, she had featured in the films Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor as a young Katrina Kaif, besides appearing in various TV shows.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 08:31:37 pm
Jalandhar youth dies under mysterious circumstances in Canada

