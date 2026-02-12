‘Sheer wastage of time’: Court rejects bail plea of ‘Dawood gang member’

The court said that this ground was available to Qureshi even during his earlier bail plea and it was “not at all non-compliance'”on the part of the NIA.

A SPECIAL court rejected the second bail application of an alleged Dawood Ibrahim gang member, calling it a “sheer wastage” of time, noting that there has been no change in circumstances from his earlier plea which was rejected in 2023.

Mohammed Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit was arrested in 2022 by the NIA which claimed that he had threatened builders and developers to extort money to fund terror activities of the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim — on the directions of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, his brother-in-law.

Qureshi had sought bail on various grounds, including that there had been no progress in the case and that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is yet to provide a copy of the electronic evidence against him despite an order directing the agency to do so in 2023.