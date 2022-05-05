Sheena Bora murder trial to resume, Peter’s son likely to depose

WITH THE appointment of a new judge in the special CBI court, trial is likely to resume soon in the ‘murder’ case of Sheena Bora, the daughter of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea after over two years.

On Wednesday, special Judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar issued witness summons to Rahul Mukerjea, who the CBI claims was the last to see Bora alive when he went to drop her to Indrani’s car on April 24, 2012, the day she was allegedly murdered.

Indrani and her former husbands, Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, are undergoing trial for the alleged murder. Rahul, who is Peter’s son from a previous marriage, was in a relationship with Bora. His statements are part of the CBI chargesheet.

A witness had last deposed in the case on March 7, 2020. The trial was first stalled due to the lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the special judge conducting the trial in the case was transferred during the annual general transfers. A new judge in the special CBI court was appointed last month.

The trial has seen 67 witnesses depose so far, including a few forensic experts, and Shyamvar Rai, Indrani’s former driver who was an accused in the case. Rai sought pardon seeking to be a prosecution witness against Indrani and the other accused. Rai has been in custody with Indrani and Khanna. Peter, who was arrested by the CBI in 2015, was released on March 20, 2020, after being granted bail.

Among the conditions set for his bail were that he will not contact witnesses including son, Rahul. On Wednesday, Indrani’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan submitted an application to put on hold a plea filed by her seeking directions to the CBI on whether it has taken steps to record the statement of a Byculla women’s jail inmate who she claimed had seen Bora alive last year. The court allowed for the plea to be put on hold. The case is adjourned to May 13.