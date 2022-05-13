Sheena Bora trial adjourned after witness Rahul Mukerjea tests positive for Covid

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday that Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media executive Peter Mukerjea, who was expected to depose as a witness today in the Sheena Bora murder case, has contracted Covid-19. The trial in the case against Peter, his former wife Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna was expected to commence on Friday after a gap of over two years.

Special public prosecutor Manoj Chaladan informed the court that Rahul, a resident of Uttarakhand, underwent a Covid-19 test before coming to the city and is under two-week quarantine as he tested positive.

The prosecutor also told the court that Rahul is a material witness. Rahul was in a relationship with Bora, who is alleged to have been murdered on April 24, 2012.

The case was adjourned to May 27.

A witness had last deposed in the case on March 7, 2020. The trial was first stalled due to the national lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the special judge presiding over the trial was transferred. A new judge was only appointed last month.

Sixty-seven witnesses have deposed in the trial so far.