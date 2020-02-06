Peter Mukerjea gets bail after 4 years in Sheena Bora murder case

Peter Mukerjea has been released on Rs 2 lakh bail bond. (File) Peter Mukerjea has been released on Rs 2 lakh bail bond. (File)

The Bombay High Court Thursday granted bail to former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea, who is in jail since 2015, in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.

Mukerjea was released on Rs 2 lakh bail bond and the court directed him to surrender his passport with the police. Mukerjea has been in custody since 2015 after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the conspiracy to murder Bora, the daughter of his former wife Indrani Mukerjea in 2012.

“When the incident took place, the applicant (Peter Mukerjea) was not in India. The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail since more than four years and has recently undergone a bypass surgery,” Justice Sambre said.

Justice Nitin Sambre did not allow Mukherjea to take additional adjournments and said he cannot contact his daughter Vidhi, son Rahul and other witnesses in the case.

The court further said that prima facie there is no evidence to show his involvement in the crime.

However, on the request of the CBI, the high court stayed its order for a period of six weeks so that the probe agency could file an appeal against the order.

The CBI had said Peter Mukerjea along with Indrani Mukerjea and her previous husband Sanjeev Khanna entered into a criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora. Indrani and Khanna are also lodged in jail since their arrest in the case in April 2015.

Sheena Bora, 24, was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship.

