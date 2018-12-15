Sheena Bora murder: Didn’t know she went missing in 2012, father tells court

Sheena Bora’s biological father, Siddharth Das, claimed before a special CBI court on Friday that he was not aware that she had gone missing on April 24, 2012, as nobody informed him about it. He claimed that he came to know that Sheena has allegedly been killed from the media in August 2015 when her mother Indrani Mukerjea was arrested for her murder.

The defence representing Indrani, however, confronted Das with call data records that showed that he had exchanged 700 text messages from May 6, 2012 to April 20, 2013 with Rahul Mukerjea — Sheena’s fiance and the son of Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea.

Das maintained that he had not disclosed about the text messages, as he was not asked about it.

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of others in a car in April 2012. The incident came to light in August 2015 after Indrani’s then driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested for possessing a firearm, disclosed it.

Indrani, Rai and Sanjeev Khanna — Indrani’s former husband — were arrested for allegedly killing Sheena. Later, Peter was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy to kill Sheena.

Das, who was Indrani’s former partner, appeared as a prosecution witness before the court. Maintaining that till Indrani’s arrest, he was not aware that she had married Peter, Das said that he met Indrani when he was studying in a college in Shillong.

Their friendship developed into an intimate relationship and they entered into a live-in relationship. At that time, they stayed at the Guwahati residence of Indrani’s parents. Out of their relationship, the couple had two children — Sheena, on February 11, 1987; and son Mekhail, who was born on September 9, 1988. “One day in 1989, Indrani suddenly left the house without informing anyone. The children were left behind with her parents and me. I searched for her for one week.

Then I left and returned to my native place,” Das told the court.

He added that from then, he had never met or spoken to Indrani.

“Since 1989, I had not met or spoken to her. I was not interested in her as she left the children behind,” Das told the court, when asked why he did not communicate with Indrani. Das claimed that between 1992-1997, when he worked as a primary school teacher, he visited Guwahati, where the children were staying with their grandparents.

He added that in 2011, he had received a phone call from Sheena, informing him of her engagement to Rahul. “She asked for my blessings and I blessed them. I also spoke to Rahul then,” Das claimed.

He said that he had never spoken to Rahul on the phone since then.

The CBI has claimed that when Rahul had tried to file a complaint with the police in 2012 after Sheena went missing, Indrani told him that Sheena had left for the US on her own will.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola confronted Das with the messages exchanged between the two. Pasbola claimed that on June 19, 2012, nearly two months since Sheena’s disappearance, Das and Rahul had exchanged 26 texts within three minutes. In all, they exchanged 700 messages between 2012-13.

Asked if they had discussed filing a police complaint about Sheena, Das said: “I may have advised Rahul to file a missing complaint since I am her father. I do not remember whether I had checked if he had filed the complaint. I don’t think I ever thought of filing a complaint.”

Das also told the court that he had not spoken about Sheena’s disappearance with Mekhail or her grandparents, as they were not on talking terms with him.