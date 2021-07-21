Sheena Bora murder: Court rejects bail pleas of Indrani, Sanjeev Khanna

A special court on Tuesday rejected the interim bail applications of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, who were arrested in 2015 for the alleged murder of Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.

Mukerjea and Khanna, in separate applications, had sought bail citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mukerjea had filed for bail in May after she was among the 40 women in Byculla women’s jail, where she is lodged, who tested positive.

Her plea sought interim bail to recover from the infection and cited the risk to her health.

Khanna had also cited similar grounds, including the recommendations of the state-appointed high-power committee that had suggested ways to decongest jails.

The two had said that the trial in the case was stalled since March 2020 and it was not likely to conclude anytime soon as so far, only around 70 witnesses have been examined.

The CBI, however, had said since the two are booked on charges of murder, they cannot be granted interim relief as per the high-power committee’s guidelines.