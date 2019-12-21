Sheena Bora murder case: Special court rejects Indrani’s bail plea

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015. (File) Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015. (File)

A special court on Friday rejected the bail application of Indrani Mukerjea, who has been in custody since 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Mukerjea had sought bail for the fourth time on medical grounds claiming that her health has been deteriorating in jail.

Special Judge J C Jagdale rejected the plea on grounds including that there was no change in circumstance from the time when Mukerjea’s plea was last rejected.

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after her former driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested for the alleged possession of an illegal firearm. Rai’s interrogation had allegedly revealed his involvement along with Mukerjea and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, in the murder of her daughter in April 2012. The CBI subsequently also arrested Mukerjea’s then husband, Peter Mukerjea. All three of them are currently in custody.

Mukerjea, through her lawyers and in arguments made in person, had submitted that she is suffering from an irreversible neurological condition and needs care in a hospital, which cannot be provided in Byculla women’s jail, where she is lodged. The CBI had opposed Mukerjea’s plea stating that there was no change in circumstance and the trial was underway. The court has previously rejected Mukerjea’s bail plea on merit as well as on medical grounds.

