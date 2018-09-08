Sheena Bora murder case: Special CBI court rejects Indrani’s bail plea

Indrani Mukerjea. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Indrani Mukerjea. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the bail application of Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The court said her plea claiming threat to her life was “over-exaggerated and unacceptable”.

Indrani, who has been behind bars since August 2015, had last month filed a plea claiming that there is a threat to her life in prison and had also cited medical grounds to seek bail.

She had said that she is a witness in the alleged murder of a Byculla women’s jail inmate, Manjula Shetye, where six prison staffers are named as accused. Indrani had said that she has given a statement in the INX Media deal case, which has “influential” accused. Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karthi are named as accused in the case.

“Another important point raised by present applicant (Indrani) is that she has given statement… against some influential persons and one of them was a minister in the earlier government. A judicial notice can be taken of the fact that those persons are at present out on bail. If for the sake of argument one accepts this (threat), she will have a threat outside the prison as she is vulnerable in case of any kind of attack or assault outside the jail where she will not have any protection,” Special Judge J C Jagdale said.

Indrani had also cited the two occasions when she had to be rushed to the hospital from the prison claiming risk to her security inside the Byculla women’s jail.

The court said the jail authorities had submitted that she has been kept in a separate cell and adequate security was provided to her, along with CCTV cameras that had been installed. The court said that if required, the prison authorities are at liberty to shift her to another cell.

“They (jail authorities) can even provide further security but it is not digestible that merely because the present accused is a witness in another case, that itself will be a threat to her life,” the court said.

It also said that while in prison, she can be shifted to a hospital immediately if any medical need arises. The court said that bail on similar grounds was sought by Indrani in 2016 and it was rejected and that there was no change in circumstance to consider releasing her now.

So far, over 15 witnesses have been examined in the case, including Indrani’s son, Mekhail, her former secretary Kajal Sharma, and accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai.

Along with Indrani, her husband, Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna are facing trial on charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy for the alleged murder of Sheena Bora on April 24, 2012.

