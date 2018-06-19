Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukherjea agrees to divorce Indrani

Indrani and Pete Mukherjea have filed for a divorce while in custody. (File) Indrani and Pete Mukherjea have filed for a divorce while in custody. (File)

Former media executive Peter Mukerjea has agreed to divorce, by mutual consent, his wife Indrani Mukerjea. Both are currently facing trial for the alleged murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena and are in jail.

In April, Indrani had sent a notice to Peter, lodged in Arthur Road Jail, stating that their 16-year-old marriage had no chance of a reconciliation. Peter, in his reply to Indrani last week through speed post, acknowledged the broken marriage and agreed for a divorce. It is arguably a rare case of divorce with both parties in custody.

Advocate Edith Dey, representing Indrani, confirmed that the notice sent by advocate Amit Ghag on behalf of Peter was received. Peter and Indrani, who co-founded INX Media, are now expected to draft and finalise terms for their divorce through mutual consent.

For the terms, the couple will have to look at the division of movable and non-movable assets they own and their finances. Sources close to the two said that since they are in custody since 2015, the current status of many of the properties and bank accounts will have to be updated before the terms are finalised.

The assets referred to in the chargesheet include properties in Spain, London, Goa, Worli, an office premise in Lower

Parel and accounts in various banks in Mumbai.

