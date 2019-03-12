Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea seeks bail, tells court don’t want to die in custody

Peter Mukerjea, former Star India CEO, who is on trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora, told the court that he did not want to die in custody.

Mukerjea’s lawyer, Shrikant Shivade, made the submission while arguing for bail, stating that Mukerjea felt that he would not survive in the prison till the end of the trial. “I am a 64-year-old man. I am old. The trial will go on smooth (with me out on bail)… I do not want to die in custody,” Shivade argued on Mukerjea’s behalf. He claimed that Mukerjea had told him that he felt that he would not survive in prison.

Mukerjea has been in custody since 2015 after he was arrested by the CBI for the alleged murder of Sheena Bora, the daughter of his wife, Indrani Mukerjea. Indrani and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, are also facing trial for the 2012 murder.“The CBI claims that I may use my influence to tamper witnesses if I am released on bail. What influence do I have? I could not even protect myself from fabrication,” Shivade claimed.

He said there was no evidence against Mukerjea. Special public prosecutor Bharat Badami opposed the plea stating that if he was released on bail, Mukerjea will influence witnesses, including his son, Rahul. “The CBI cannot call Rahul as a witness at the end of the trial and continue keeping me in jail. I was with Rahul for many months till my arrest. If I did not tamper with evidence then, why would I do it now?” Shivade submitted.

Mukerjea’s earlier bail plea was rejected. The case is currently at the stage of recording of evidence with over 25 witnesses examined so far.