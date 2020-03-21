Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea gets bail

Peter Mukerjea after being released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Peter Mukerjea after being released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Peter Mukerjea walked out of jail late Friday evening, more than four years after he was arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill his former wife’s daughter.

Mukerjea’s lawyers completed formalities on Friday before the special court, following which he was released from Arthur Road Jail at 8.45pm. Among those waiting for Mukerjea outside the gate were his sister, Shangon Dasgupta, and friends. Mukerjea, dressed in a yellow t-shirt, waved out to the media but did not say anything.

The release came six weeks after Mukerjea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The CBI, which had sought a six-week stay on the bail order submitting that it wanted to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against it, did not file the appeal eventually.

As part of his bail conditions, Mukerjea is directed not to meet his children Rahul and Vidhie Mukerjea and other witnesses till further orders. He is also barred from leaving the country.

The Bombay High Court had in February granted him bail while stating that there was no prima facie evidence to show that he was involved in the murder of Sheena Bora, which took place on April 24, 2012. The CBI claims that even though Mukerjea was not in the country at the time of the murder, he was involved in the conspiracy with his then wife, Indrani Mukerjea, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

According to the CBI, the murder was planned because they were not happy about Sheena’s relationship with Rahul, Mukerjea’s son from his first marriage. While in jail since November 2015, Mukerjea suffered a cardiac arrest, followed by a bypass surgery. Mukerjea and Indrani also divorced through mutual consent last year.

