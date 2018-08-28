Sheena Bora murder case: ‘Mekhail named stepfather Peter as part of a deal with CBI’

Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, in a conspiracy with her husband Peter, the CBI has claimed. (File) Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, in a conspiracy with her husband Peter, the CBI has claimed. (File)

In the Sheena Bora murder case, lawyers representing Peter Mukerjea on Monday claimed that the deceased’s brother, Mekhail Bora, had named his stepfather Peter in his statement as part of a deal with the CBI. Mekhail, however, denied the claim.

Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, in a conspiracy with her husband Peter, the CBI has claimed.

Advocate Shrikant Shivade, representing Peter, pointed out that while Mekhail had not named Peter in his statement given to the Khar police in 2015, in the subsequent statement given to the CBI after Peter’s arrest in 2016, Mekhail had taken his name. In his 2016 statement, Mekhail had said that Sheena told him that Peter and Indrani were not in favour of her relationship with Peter’s son, Rahul Mukerjea.

When confronted about this, Mekhail on Monday said he cannot assign any reason as to why this part of his statement was not recorded by Khar police. When Shivade asked if he did not feel it was important enough to tell the police, Mekhail said that he had replied to the questions posed to him. According to the CBI, Peter, Indrani, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna had conspired to kill Sheena as they were against Sheena and Rahul’s relationship.

Mekhail was also confronted with an interview he had given to a news channel where he had claimed that Sheena had told him that Peter was a “fine guy” and that she had no issues with him. Mekhail told the court that this was the case initially.

Shivade also pointed out omissions in Mekhail’s statements with reference to Peter. He said that Mekhail had named Peter due to pressure from the CBI, so that his arrest could be justified. Mekhail denied this. With this, Mekhail’s deposition, which began in July, has concluded. So far, 15 prosecution witnesses have been examined. The next witness will appear in court on August 30.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App