Sheena Bora murder case: JCP says Indrani Mukerjea approached him to track relative in 2012

JOINT COMMISSIONER of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti on Monday deposed before the special CBI court as a prosecution witness in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Bharti, the sixth prosecution witness in the case, told the court that, in 2012, he was posted at the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices and that he had met accused Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, as they would visit his office for visa extension. Sheena’s mother Indrani is the prime accused in the 2012 murder case.

He added that, in April 2012, when he was posted with the Crime Branch, Peter and Indrani had approached him seeking the mobile phone location of a relative. “I directed Inspector (Nitin) Alaknure to find out the same. Accordingly, I had intimated the location as provided by Alaknure. After two to three days, Indrani and Peter informed me that the same relative’s whereabouts have been traced,” Bharti told the court.

On June 25, Alaknure, who had preceded Bharti as a prosecution witness, had told the court that he had informed Bharti that since the number was switched off, its location could not be traced. Further, Bharti said that in 2015, when he had visited Khar police station, which was investigating the murder of Sheena, he had told Alaknure that it appears that the number he had asked him to check for location appears to be connected with the case.

As the advocates for Indrani Mukerjea sought an adjournment for cross-examining Bharti, special Judge J C Jagdale expressed displeasure. “This court has time and again reminded all the advocates that the accused are under trial since last two-and-a-half years. The honourable apex court and honourable Bombay High Court have rendered specific direction to all the trial courts to proceed expeditiously in under trial matters. Inspite of this situation, regular adjournments were sought by the advocates concerned. The witnesses are not supposes to be harassed due to regular adjournments.”

He directed the defence advocates to be present for the hearing on Tuesday.

