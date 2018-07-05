Sheena Bora murder case: ‘Indrani visited parlour hours before murder’

Sheena was allegedly murdered on April 24, 2012, by Indrani, along with her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna and driver-turned-approver, Shyamvar Rai, in conspiracy with her media-baron husband, Peter Mukerjea. Sheena was allegedly murdered on April 24, 2012, by Indrani, along with her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna and driver-turned-approver, Shyamvar Rai, in conspiracy with her media-baron husband, Peter Mukerjea.

In the Sheena Bora murder case, Angele Chung, the owner of a beauty parlour in Worli, who deposed in the court on Wednesday, said Indrani Mukerjea visited the parlour hours before the alleged murder. Chung told the court that Indrani, the main accused in the case, took an appointment for 10.30 am on April 24, 2012. She left after nearly one-and-a-half hours, Chung told the court.

The CBI claims Sheena’s murder took place the same evening. Chung told the court that she knew Indrani for 10-12 years as she was a regular customer. She identified Indrani in the courtroom. Sheena was allegedly murdered on April 24, 2012, by Indrani, along with her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna and driver-turned-approver, Shyamvar Rai, in conspiracy with her media-baron husband, Peter Mukerjea.

Another witness, a garage-owner, Mohammed Syed Riyaz, told the court Wednesday that Rai had brought a car for cleaning to him on April 25, 2012. According to CBI, Indrani, Khanna and Rai had, in the wee hours of April 25, allegedly, dumped Sheena’s body in Raigad district. After their return, Rai had gone to the garage to get the car cleaned.

Riyaz told the court Rai had come through the reference of one Raja, whom Riyaz had paid a commission. Rai reached the garage in Worli Sea Face at 11am and asked for an Optra car to be polished and cleaned. Asked by Indrani’s defence advocate, Sudeep Pasbola, if Riyaz had seen blood in the car, he replied in the negative. Riyaz also told the court that he had not seen Rai after that day.

