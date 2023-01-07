‘Lawyer saw woman resembling Sheena Bora at Guwahati airport’: Indrani seeks CCTV footage

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Friday sought directions from the special court to the CBI to access CCTV camera footage and passenger details of Guwahati airport, where a lawyer on Thursday had allegedly claimed to have seen a woman who resembled Sheena Bora, Mukerjea’s daughter whom she is accused of murdering on April 24, 2012.

Earlier, Mukerjea had told the court that she had reason to believe that Bora is “definitely alive” as a policewoman had said she had seen her in Srinagar in 2021. The trial against Mukerjea is underway, with 69 witnesses having deposed so far.

On Friday, Mukerjea filed a plea before the special court through her lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, stating that while boarding a flight at Guwahati airport, a lawyer from Mumbai had seen a woman who resembled Bora.

The plea sought that CCTV footage of the airport be preserved and produced before the court. It also said that Mukerjea is in the process of approaching airport authorities.

In an affidavit, the lawyer told the court that the person accompanying the lawyer had also taken a video of the woman resembling Bora at the airport.

Special Judge S P Naik Nimbalkar directed the CBI to file its say to the plea. The court will hear the plea on January 12.

In 2021, in a plea, Mukerjea had told CBI that a policewoman, who was her co-inmate at Byculla jail, told her that while on a vacation in Srinagar in June-July, she had seen Bora.

The policewoman had allegedly told Mukerjea that when she approached “Bora”, she had asked how the policewoman knew her. Mukerjea had claimed that on trying to reason with her to come forward to the authorities, “Bora” had said that she had started a new life and did not wish to return.

Advertisement

In reply, the CBI had said that Mukerjea’s claim was “imaginary” and that she was “cooking up stories” to mislead the court.

Last year, Mukerjea’s lawyer moved an application to put on hold the plea, stating that it should not become an impediment to the trial. The CBI had given its no objection and the plea was put on hold by the court, while it gave liberty to the central agency and Mukerjea to argue the issue during proceedings.