Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea makes counter allegations of murder against Rahul Mukerjea

IN THE trial against former media executive Indrani Mukerjea and others for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, Indrani through her lawyer made counter allegations of murder against prime witness and Bora’s fiance, Rahul Mukerjea. Rahul is currently facing cross-examination after his examination-in-chief as a prosecution witness concluded and he claimed that he had last seen Bora when he dropped her to meet Indrani on April 24, 2012.

On Wednesday, Ranjeet Sangle, Indrani’s lawyer, asked Rahul whom had he murdered in his silver Alto car on or around July 22, 2012. Rahul told the court that he had not murdered anyone and the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Manoj Chaladan objected to the question, calling it ‘scandalous’.

Indrani is disputing Sheena’s alleged disappearance on April 24, 2012 and the CBI’s claim that she was murdered on that day. Through questions put to Rahul in the past few weeks, it has been claimed by her lawyer that Sheena was alive beyond the date of her alleged murder.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Sangle also cross-examined Rahul claiming that he had not filed a missing complaint after Sheena’s alleged disappearance nor had he allowed anyone else, including her biological father, to file a complaint with the police. Rahul denied this. The CBI claims that Rahul had attempted to file a missing complaint after Sheena’s disappearance on April 24, 2012. Indrani’s lawyer also alleged that Rahul and Sheena along with his mother, were in conspiracy of a ‘sham’ disappearance of Sheena.

Sangle on Wednesday also questioned Rahul on certain finances within the Mukerjea family after Indrani’s arrest in August 2015. He claimed that a bank locker was opened immediately after her arrest by her then husband and Rahul’s father, Peter Mukerjea. It was claimed that the account was in the name of Peter, Rahul and his brother Rabin. Sangle alleged that Indrani’s ancestral and ‘self-acquired’ jewellery worth Rs 24-25 crore was transferred to the joint locker linked to the account. It was also alleged that another Rs 7 crore was transferred from accounts belonging to Indrani to Rabin and Peter’s account in the UK.

It was also claimed that on the date of her arrest, Peter had given a letter to the housing society of their Worli home to stop the transfer of their flat in Vidhie Mukerjea’s name. Vidhie is Indrani’s daughter with her former husband and now co-accused Sanjeev Khanna, who was adopted by Peter. The flat was later transferred to Rabin, Sangle submitted.