‘Inmate said Sheena Bora alive in Kashmir’: Indrani Mukerjea in letter to CBI

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who is currently facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, has written a letter to the CBI claiming that a fellow inmate has told her that she had seen Sheena alive in Kashmir.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. She was arrested by Khar police on August 25, 2015, and has been lodged at the Byculla Jail since September 2015. Her former husband Peter Mukerjea, ex-CEO of Star India, and Sanjeev Khanna are the co-accused in the case. Peter was granted bail last year.

Indrani’s lawyer Sana Ranees Khan confirmed that the letter was sent by her client from Byculla women’s jail. Khan said that she will be moving a formal application before the trial court on December 28. While a hearing took place on Wednesday, no submission regarding this was made before the court.

Mukerjea was not produced physically for the hearing owing to Covid-19 restrictions. In her letter, she has claimed that an inmate of the jail told her that she had seen Sheena in Kashmir and thereby asked the central agency to investigate the claim.