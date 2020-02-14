Indrani Mukerjea paid Google to access Sheena Bora’s mail months after murdering her: CBI to court

During the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, the CBI told the court Thursday that Indrani Mukerjea had paid Google Rs 110 to access Bora’s email account. (File) During the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, the CBI told the court Thursday that Indrani Mukerjea had paid Google Rs 110 to access Bora’s email account. (File)

During the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, the CBI told the court Thursday that Indrani Mukerjea had paid Google Rs 110 to access Bora’s email account months after her murder to communicate with others in order to prove she was still alive.

According to the CBI, Bora was killed on April 24, 2012, by Indrani and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna in conspiracy with her then husband Peter Mukerjea. The CBI said that even after the murder, Mukerjea continued to claim that her daughter Bora was alive and had gone to the USA. This was allegedly done through communication made from Bora’s Gmail account with Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son from an earlier marriage, who Bora was in a relationship with. Suspecting something amiss, Rahul had approached the police in 2012, seeking an inquiry into Bora’s sudden disappearance after he dropped her to meet Mukerjea.

On Thursday, Nayan Bhatia, the branch manager of HDFC Bank in Worli, appeared before the court as a CBI witness. Bhatia told the court that he had received an email from the CBI seeking the statement of Mukerjea’s credit card in 2012. The document he had provided was part of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI and had an entry of a transaction done on Mukerjea’s credit card on June 17, 2012. The transaction of Rs 110.72 was done towards Google Accounts Help, Bhatia told the court. While he had no knowledge as to why the transaction was done, Mukerjea’s lawyer, Gunjan Mangla, questioned him on whether the card could only be used by the cardholder. Bhatia told the court that while the bank issues it for the use of only the cardholder, he could not say for sure if anyone else had used it.

The CBI told the court that the kit provided to Mukerjea was on her email, which was recovered after her arrest in August 2015. Two other panch witnesses also deposed in the trial on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.