Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Sheena Bora murder case: Guwahati airport operator submits pen drive to court

Indrani Mukerjea had claimed that a lawyer had seen a woman 'resembling Sheena' at the airport on January 5, and sought the details from the airport to verify the same.

Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena Bora murder case: Guwahati airport operator submits pen drive to court
The operator of Guwahati airport on Thursday submitted a pen drive to the special court, following its January 12 orders for the submission of CCTV footage and passenger details from the airport, based on a plea filed by accused Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Mukerjea had claimed that a lawyer had seen a woman ‘resembling Sheena‘ at the airport on January 5, and sought the details from the airport to verify the same.

The court had said that an opportunity must be given to Mukerjea as she has been consistent with her stand that her daughter, Bora, who is accused of murdering, is alive.

The court had then directed the airport authorities of Guwahati to submit the details. On Thursday, the airport operator placed on record documents in a sealed cover, which had a pendrive, placed on record by the court.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 02:57 IST
