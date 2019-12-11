Sheena Bora murder case: Forensic expert being examined as witness under suspension since October

Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. (File Photo) Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. (File Photo)

A forensic expert being examined as a witness in the Sheena Bora murder case has been under suspension since October, cross-examination by the lawyers of accused Indrani Mukerjea has revealed.

During his deposition last month, Shrikant Lade, the assistant director general of the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Kolhapur, had submitted that his analysis of a femur bone and cervical vertebrae bones, provided to him for DNA analysis, had shown that Mukerjea was the ‘biological mother’ of Sheena Bora.

On Tuesday, Lade was questioned by lawyers Sudeep Pasbola and Gunjan Mangla about an alleged mix-up in a criminal case in Kalyan. During cross-examination, when Pasbola asked Lade if he had been suspended, the witness said that in a Kalyan case there was an error pertaining to a wrong label by the receiving assistant. “My analysis was right, but the label carried was wrong. This report was corrected by my office,” Lade informed the court.

Pasbola also questioned if Lade had been charged for an alleged mix-up in the DNA profile of a victim called Sanam Hasan, a 19-year-old Mumbai resident who had died in Pune in 2012. Lade denied it. He also denied Pasbola’s suggestion that he had been prosecuted for not giving an opinion in favour of a law enforcement agency.

Asked about contamination of samples, Lade said that if it is not correctly collected and preserved, there is a likelihood of contamination and mixing.

The CBI claims that after murdering her in Mumbai on April 24, 2012, Sheena’s body was disposed of at Pen in Raigad district. The body was exhumed in 2015 when the alleged murder came to light with the arrest of Mukerjea’s former driver, Shyamvar Rai, in an illegal firearm case. Mukerjea’s co-accused in the case are her former husbands, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App