Sheena Bora murder case: Driver Shyamvar Rai seeks parole

Driver Shyamvar Rai, who has turned approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, has sought parole for a month to visit his unwell mother and help his 11-year-old daughter in exam preparations.

Advertising

In his handwritten application, Rai has said he is in jail for three years now and his arrest has caused mental trauma to his mother, for which she needs treatment.

He said his mother stays alone in village with nobody to look after her. Rai further said his daughter cannot concentrate on her studies and as her exams were nearing, he wants to help her in the preparations.