Sheena Bora murder case: Didn’t ask Indrani for money to buy five dogs, Mekhail tells special CBI court

In the Sheena Bora murder case, defence advocates representing Indrani Mukerjea on Monday questioned her son Mekhail, who is appearing as a prosecution witness, on his expenses, including those on cars and dogs.

Mekhail was first asked about the number of cars he has owned so far to which he responded by stating his car purchases from 2011 to 2015.

Mekhail was also asked about his fondness for dogs by advocate Sudeep Pasbola, in the special CBI court. Mekhail told the court that in 2012, he had purchased a British Mastiff for Rs 20,000-25,000. He said he bought the dog with the amount he got by selling a car he had. “It is not correct to say that despite having four dogs, I purchased a British Mastiff. It is not correct to say that I have asked for money from Indrani to purchase these five dogs and Indrani had given me the said money. It is not correct to say that these were costly cars and dogs and I have deliberately understated their prices. It is not correct to say that I was fond of costly things and therefore, always in need of money and that I used to demand money from Indrani for my expensive hobbies,” Mekhail said while answering questions during cross-examination.

The cross-examination will continue on Tuesday.

