scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Sheena Bora murder case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to furnish bail surety from Thane

Mukerjea had approached the court for extended time to furnish surety saying she had come out of jail after nearly seven years after her arrest and her contacts with persons she knew personally had been broken.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 1:24:11 am
Former media executive Indrani Mukherjea after coming out of the Byculla Women's Jail, in Mumbai, Friday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A special CBI Court on Friday allowed plea by Indrani Mukerjea, a key accused in Sheena Bora murder case, to furnish a surety as part of her bail condition from Thane district.

Mukerjea had approached the court for extended time to furnish surety saying she had come out of jail after nearly seven years after her arrest and her contacts with persons she knew personally had been broken.

As per her bail conditions, Mukerjea was to find two local persons to stand surety for her. She said she will take time to furnish sureties and sought eight week’s time to fulfil the conditions. The court had extended the time for her to find sureties.

More from Mumbai

Nearly seven years since her arrest in August, 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, the former media executive walked out of Byculla women’s prison back in May, this year. This after the Supreme Court had granted Mukerjea bail in the case. However, she is still facing trial for allegedly killing Sheena on April 24, 2012.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement