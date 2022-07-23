Sheena Bora murder case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to furnish bail surety from Thane

A special CBI Court on Friday allowed plea by Indrani Mukerjea, a key accused in Sheena Bora murder case, to furnish a surety as part of her bail condition from Thane district.

Mukerjea had approached the court for extended time to furnish surety saying she had come out of jail after nearly seven years after her arrest and her contacts with persons she knew personally had been broken.

As per her bail conditions, Mukerjea was to find two local persons to stand surety for her. She said she will take time to furnish sureties and sought eight week’s time to fulfil the conditions. The court had extended the time for her to find sureties.

Nearly seven years since her arrest in August, 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, the former media executive walked out of Byculla women’s prison back in May, this year. This after the Supreme Court had granted Mukerjea bail in the case. However, she is still facing trial for allegedly killing Sheena on April 24, 2012.