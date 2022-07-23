Sheena Bora murder case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to furnish bail surety from Thane

July 23, 2022 1:24:11 am
A special CBI Court on Friday allowed plea by Indrani Mukerjea, a key accused in Sheena Bora murder case, to furnish a surety as part of her bail condition from Thane district.
Mukerjea had approached the court for extended time to furnish surety saying she had come out of jail after nearly seven years after her arrest and her contacts with persons she knew personally had been broken.
As per her bail conditions, Mukerjea was to find two local persons to stand surety for her. She said she will take time to furnish sureties and sought eight week’s time to fulfil the conditions. The court had extended the time for her to find sureties.
Nearly seven years since her arrest in August, 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, the former media executive walked out of Byculla women’s prison back in May, this year. This after the Supreme Court had granted Mukerjea bail in the case. However, she is still facing trial for allegedly killing Sheena on April 24, 2012.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
Arrested accused being brought to city from UP jumps from train in Nashik, dies
Three, including pantry car staffer, held in Pune for rape of 14-year-old girl in Jhelum Express
Bihar terror module: MHA hands over case to NIA
28-year-old charged with murdering wife, attacking 2 others who tried to save her
Bribery case against IAS officer: Co-accused withdraws bail plea from HC, to file before special court
Himachal Assembly polls: BJP’s Indu Verma switches over to Congress, may contest polls from Theog
Probe after businessman shot in Surat
Vadodara Municipal Corporation admits to water contamination, to identify problematic spots
Reeling under power cut, javelin thrower Rohit’s village glued to mobile phone to catch his exploits
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation starts conditional assessment of 200 kms of its drainage pipelines
The Gray Man: A by-the-numbers, been there-done that film
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains meets teacher unions