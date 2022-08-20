Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea’s former driver Shyamvar Rai

The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted bail to the former driver of Indrani Mukerjea who had turned an approver against her and the other co-accused in connection with the alleged murder of Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora. Shyamvar Rai was granted bail on grounds of parity as Mukerjea was released on bail by the Supreme Court recently. With this, all four booked in the case are out on bail.
The alleged murder of Bora in 2012 was revealed with the arrest of Rai in 2015 in another case. The Mumbai police had claimed that Rai was found in the western suburbs of Khar with an unlicensed weapon and during his interrogation in the case, he had revealed his involvement in Bora’s murder on April 24, 2012.
The police had then arrested Rai, Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in August 2015. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case, also arrested Indrani Mukerjea’s then husband and media executive Peter Mukerjea. Peter was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2020. Indrani was granted bail in May this year by the Supreme Court noting that she had been in prison for 6.5 years and the trial was not likely to conclude soon. Based on this, Khanna too was granted bail in June by the high court on grounds of parity.
On Saturday, Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Rai. After completing bail formalities before the special court, Rai will be released. His previous bail applications filed before the special court had been rejected. The special court had said that Rai is not an accused but an approver in the case since he sought to become a prosecution witness for the CBI by seeking pardon. The court had said that as an approver, he is not entitled to bail until the end of the trial unless there are some “extraordinary circumstances”.
In 2016, Rai had sought pardon in the case stating that he was feeling remorse and wanted to be an approver. He told the court that he was present when the murder happened and wanted to reveal the entire facts and circumstances of the case. After the CBI’s no-objection, he was made a prosecution witness. In 2017, he deposed in the case. The trial is currently underway.
