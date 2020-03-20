Sheena Bora murder case: 6 week stay on bail order ends, Peter Mukerjea can be released

Peter Mukerjea is facing trial on charges including murder, for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora in 2012. (File) Peter Mukerjea is facing trial on charges including murder, for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora in 2012. (File)

The six-week stay on the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea has ended, paving the way for his release. Mukerjea, who was arrested in 2015, had been behind bars since and was granted bail last month by the HC.

However, the CBI had sought a stay on the order, stating that it wanted to appeal against it before the Supreme Court. With no order to extend the stay by the SC, Mukerjea’s lawyers can comply with bail conditions for his release. CBI can file an appeal before SC, but will have to condone the delay.

Mukerjea, the former husband of prime accused Indrani Mukerjea, is facing trial on charges including murder, for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora in 2012. Mukerjea had submitted that he was not in the country when the incident took place and that the CBI had no evidence to prove his involvement. Among the conditions put up for his bail by HC, Mukerjea is directed to not meet his children, Rahul and Vidhie Mukerjea, and other witnesses till further orders. He is also barred from leaving the country.

