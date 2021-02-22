Indrani’s health fine, no need for treatment outside prison: Jail to HC

Mukherjea had submitted that she was suffering from neurological issues which worsened due to her prolonged stay in the jail. (File Photo)

The Byculla women’s prison authorities on Monday told the Bombay High Court that the medical condition of Indrani Mukherjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is stable and that she does not have any severe ailments which cannot be treated at the prison.

The court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) an extension of two weeks, till March 8, to file an affidavit in reply to the bail plea filed by Mukherjea.

A single-judge bench of Justice P D Naik was hearing the plea by Mukherjea who is lodged at Byculla women’s prison here. Mukherjea had moved the high court, seeking bail on medical grounds as well on the basis of merits of the case.

The high court on February 1 had directed the Byculla women’s prison authorities to submit Mukherjea’s medical report before the next hearing. On Monday, Additional Public Prosecutor Yogesh Nakhwa submitted the report and argued that there is no severe ailment that the accused/applicant is suffering from that cannot be treated at the prison.

Mukherjea had submitted that she was suffering from neurological issues which worsened due to her prolonged stay in the jail.

While the report is filed by the medical officer of the Byculla women’s prison, Mukherjea was taken twice for her medical check-up to JJ Hospital. “Her parameters were thoroughly checked and she is fine,” Nakhwa submitted.

Indrani is facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter, Sheena, on April 24, 2012. She was arrested by Khar police station on August 25, 2015. She is an undertrial inmate at the Byculla jail since September 2015. Her former husbands – Peter Mukherjea, ex-CEO of Star India; and Sanjeev Khanna – are co-accused in the case.

However, the high court on February 6 last year had granted bail to Peter, who was lodged in the Arthur Road jail for over four years, in connection with the murder. Khanna is still lodged in the Arthur Road jail.