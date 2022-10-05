scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Sheena Bora case: Used fabricated marriage deed to find ‘decent’ house on rent, says Rahul Mukerjea

Rahul is currently deposing as a witness in the murder trial of Bora and is facing cross-examination before the court on behalf of accused Indrani Mukerjea, Bora's mother and Peter's former wife.

Rahul Mukerjea

Rahul Mukerjea, son of former Star TV CEO Peter Mukerjea, told a special court on Tuesday that he had in 2011, while trying to rent out a flat, submitted fabricated documents to show that he and his “fiance” Sheena Bora were married because as an unmarried couple, they were facing difficulty in finding “decent places” to live in in the city.

Rahul is currently deposing as a witness in the murder trial of Bora and is facing cross-examination before the court on behalf of accused Indrani Mukerjea, Bora’s mother and Peter’s former wife.

On Tuesday, Indrani’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, during Rahul’s cross-examination, confronted the latter with documents submitted by him and Bora in 2011 while entering into a leave and license agreement with the owners of a flat they wanted to rent. Sangle said that one of the documents was a forged one to show that Rahul and Bora were married.

“It is true to say that I misrepresented to Mr and Mrs Machado (the flat owners) that Sheena Bora was my wife at that time. It was difficult to find decent places to live for an unmarried couple in Mumbai, therefore, I said so (that they were married),” Rahul told the special court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopperPremium
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopper

The document submitted for the rent agreement was a “marriage certificate” purported to be from the UK stating that they married in 2010.

More from Mumbai

Peter, Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna are facing trial for the murder of Bora in 2012. Rahul is one of the prime witnesses in the case. His cross-examination began on Monday and will continue later this month.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:20:24 am
Next Story

NGT: Podiums not recreational grounds; builders question order

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement