Sheena Bora case: Raigad villager, first to spot skeleton, deposes in court

Ganesh Dhene, the first person to find the skeletal remains, allegedly of Sheena Bora, at a village in Raigad district in May 2012, deposed before a court on Wednesday. Bora was killed on April 24, 2012.

Then a police patil — a civilian police representative — Dhene told the court that on May 23, 2012, he had gone to collect mangoes from a government land, when he smelt something foul and spotted a skeleton. He said he informed the police about it.

The local police, Dhene said, had collected samples from the skeleton, including bones and teeth. Dhene was shown a document, purportedly prepared by the local police, quoting him saying that the skeletal remains were of an unknown person who had been murdered and burnt to hide evidence by unknown persons. Dhene denied this.