scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Sheena Bora murder case: Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

A special CBI court said that Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, is not permitted to meet any witnesses yet to be examined by the prosecution in the case.

Indrani was arrested by Mumbai Police in August 2015 for allegedly murdering Bora in 2012. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday rejected an application filed by Vidhie Mukerjea seeking to reside with her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive facing trial for the alleged murder of her elder daughter Sheena Bora.

The court said that Indrani is not permitted to meet any witnesses yet to be examined by the prosecution in the case.

Vidhie had recently moved a plea stating that she had been deprived of her mother’s companionship and love for the last seven years and she wished to live with her whenever possible.

The CBI in its reply filed on Wednesday cited the conditions set by the Supreme Court while granting Indrani bail in May. The court had said that Indrani shall not influence prosecution witnesses or tamper with evidence and shall not meet or establish contact with witnesses till recording of evidence is over. The CBI said that if Vidhie’s plea is allowed, it would amount to violation of the conditions set by the Supreme Court. It also said that the accused is trying to influence the witness.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Special Judge S P Naik Nimbalkar considered the submissions of both parties and rejected Vidhie’s plea.

Indrani was arrested by Mumbai Police in August 2015 for allegedly murdering Bora in 2012. Indrani was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May. Vidhie’s statement was recorded by the CBI, which took over the probe from Mumbai Police.

More from Mumbai

“The applicant was a minor when her mother was arrested in 2015 and has been deprived of her mother’s companionship, love and warmth since the day of her arrest and has not been with her for the last seven years. This has seriously affected the emotional well-being of the applicant,” Vidhie’s plea had said.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:33:28 pm
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Dil Cheez Kya Hai amidst Mr and Mrs Mahi prep, see photos and videos

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Delhi court sends ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day ED custody
Money laundering case

Delhi court sends ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day ED custody

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement