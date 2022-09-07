Sheena Bora murder case: Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday rejected an application filed by Vidhie Mukerjea seeking to reside with her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive facing trial for the alleged murder of her elder daughter Sheena Bora.

The court said that Indrani is not permitted to meet any witnesses yet to be examined by the prosecution in the case.

Vidhie had recently moved a plea stating that she had been deprived of her mother’s companionship and love for the last seven years and she wished to live with her whenever possible.

The CBI in its reply filed on Wednesday cited the conditions set by the Supreme Court while granting Indrani bail in May. The court had said that Indrani shall not influence prosecution witnesses or tamper with evidence and shall not meet or establish contact with witnesses till recording of evidence is over. The CBI said that if Vidhie’s plea is allowed, it would amount to violation of the conditions set by the Supreme Court. It also said that the accused is trying to influence the witness.

Special Judge S P Naik Nimbalkar considered the submissions of both parties and rejected Vidhie’s plea.

Indrani was arrested by Mumbai Police in August 2015 for allegedly murdering Bora in 2012. Indrani was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May. Vidhie’s statement was recorded by the CBI, which took over the probe from Mumbai Police.

“The applicant was a minor when her mother was arrested in 2015 and has been deprived of her mother’s companionship, love and warmth since the day of her arrest and has not been with her for the last seven years. This has seriously affected the emotional well-being of the applicant,” Vidhie’s plea had said.